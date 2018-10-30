James Riady Summoned as Witness in Meikarta Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday summoned Lippo Group CEO James Riady as a witness in an alleged bribery case related to the permit of the Meikarta property project.



"He was summoned as a witness for the nine suspects," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

On October 14-15, the anti-corruption watchdog arrested the Golkar Party politician, Lippo Group Operational Director Billy Sindoro and other seven people in a sting operation in Bekasi and Surabaya. It then named the nine people as suspects in a bribery case.According to reports, Billy Sindoro and three of his subordinates bribed Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officials. In retun, the Bekasi regency administration issued the permit for Meikarta real-estate project.The other Bekasi regency administration officials are Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi.Sindoro's subordinates are Taryadi, Fitra Djaja Purnama and Henry Jasmen.(WAH)