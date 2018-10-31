Jokowi Calls for Tighter Air Safety Standards

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi to improve Indonesia's aviation safety.
"Transportation minister have to improve our aviation safety management," the former Jakarta governor told reporters on Wednesday.
