Jokowi Calls for Tighter Air Safety Standards

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi to improve Indonesia's aviation safety.



"Transportation minister have to improve our aviation safety management," the former Jakarta governor told reporters on Wednesday.

"No country wants to experience an airplane accident," he added.The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQJ."The joint team are still trying to find all victims and the plane wreckage," he added.(WAH)