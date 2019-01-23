At Least 8 Dead after Flooding in South Sulawesi

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced Wednesday that recent flooding in South Sulawesi killed at least eight people.



"Four people were missing. Thousands of houses were damaged," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

"As many as nine regions were hit by flooding. They were Jeneponto, Gowa, Maros, Soppeng, Barru, Wajo, Bantaeng, Pangkep and Makassar," the spokesperson added.BNPB and other related agencies have deployed their personnel to help residents in affected areas. Local officials also have advised the public to stay vigilant.The peak of rainy season will occur in January-February. Heavy rainfall may trigger a wide range of hydro-meteorological disasters such as flooding and dust devils."Local governments and their residents are advised to increase their awareness in order to anticipate flood and landslide threats," he stated.(WAH)