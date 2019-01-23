At Least 8 Dead after Flooding in South Sulawesi

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced Wednesday that recent flooding in South Sulawesi killed at least eight people.
"Four people were missing. Thousands of houses were damaged," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.
Rescuers are still searching for at least 15 residents who were missing after a landslide hit the West Java regency of Sukabumi th…
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has said that the West Java provincial administration is currently formulating a blueprint for dis…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with the survivors of the Sunda Strait tsunami during his visit to South Lampung rege…
The death toll from Monday's landslide in the West Java regency of Sukabumi has climbed to 15, the National Disaster Mitigatio…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
The National Police is preparing its personnel to secure the release of former Jakarta governor and blasphemy convict Basuki "…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received a number of Banten-based Muslim clerics at the Presidential Palace Complex in Ce…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin visited Gontor Islamic boarding school in Go…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin led a prayer event at Menak Sopal Stadium, T…
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal has confirmed that National Police chief General Tito Karnaviation r…
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has said that the government is still considering its plan…
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on Monday received Navy divers who found the cockpit voice reco…
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo has said that the law enforcement agency will monitor the production …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo summoned Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto and Law …