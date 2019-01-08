Ma'ruf Unveils Campaign Office in Menteng

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin unveiled a campaign center at Jalan Cirebon No. 19, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.



The so-called C19 campaign center was established by Ma'ruf's students and followers. The campaign office was intended to promote Ma'ruf's economic thoughts.

"It will promote my New Indonesian Economic Wave programs," the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.The first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. The event will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism."We are committed to realize his ideas," C19 campaign center director Doddy Nugroho said.(WAH)