Ma'ruf Unveils Campaign Office in Menteng

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin unveiled a campaign center at Jalan Cirebon No. 19, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
The so-called C19 campaign center was established by Ma'ruf's students and followers. The campaign office was intended to promote Ma'ruf's economic thoughts.
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said on Thursday that the new Jakarta deputy governor should be committed to support his leadershi…
The National Campaign Team of Indonesia Working Coalition (TKN-KIK) urged the dismissal of Andi Arief after the Democratic Party p…
The National Campaign Team of Indonesia Working Coalition (TKN-KIK) has said that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Wido…
The National Campaign Team of Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno has said that presidential candidate pairs should directly explain the…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has said that costs of rehabilitation and reconstruction due to the Sunda Strait tsunami may reach arou…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Wednesday probed former West Java Governor Ahmad "Aher" Heryawan as a wit…
Authorities are investigating suspected bombs that were found at the homes of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Agu…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated new National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chairman Lieutenant General Do…
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has said that the partcipants of the upcoming 2019 simultaneous presidential and legislative e…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has instructed related officials to hold regular programs that can improve disaster preparedness.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) summoned Tuesday former Home Affairs Minister Gamawan Fauzi as a witness in an alleged…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is still trying to probe former West Java governor Ahmad "Aher" Heryawan as …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed related agencies and ministries to carry out measures that can improve dis…