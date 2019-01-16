KPU Ready to Hold First Presidential Debate

Jakarta: General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Pramono Ubaid Tanthowi has said that the agency is ready to hold the first presidential election debate.



"The preparation is 99 percent complete," the KPU official said here on Wednesday.

The first debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta tomorrow. It will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.The event willl be attended by 200 supporters of candidates and 300 guests. It will be hosted by media practitioner Ira Koesno and TVRI journalist Imam Priyono."We are still conducting final checks," Pramono added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)