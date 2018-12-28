Jokowi Visits Ma'ruf Amin's Home

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin held a meeting at the latter's home in Central Jakarta on Friday.



"I was invited for lunch. I was asked to come," President Jokowi said.

Ma'ruf was officially picked as Jokowi's running mate in early August. The Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric was considered as the representation of the religious group.NU is the largest and most influential Islamic group in Indonesia. The mass organization is also a strong supporter of Pancasila national ideology.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.The first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Presidential and vice presidential candidates will talk about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.(WAH)