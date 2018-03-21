Police Launch Mantap Praja Operation ahead of Local Elections

Jakarta: The National Police will launch the Mantap Praja operation to secure the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.
The law enforcement agency will take various measures to map conflict-prone regions. It will hold series of raids to seize illegal weapons.
The National Police has confirmed that related agencies will cooperate with church officials to secure Christmas masses.
Indonesian authorities will deploy as many as 240 thousand personnel to secure Christmas and End of Year holidays.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian will prepare security measures to protect Christmas and end-of-year celebrations.&nbs…
Ada lima makanan yang direkomendasikan dikonsumsi setiap hari untuk meningkatkan kolagen.
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign affairs has stated 188 Indonesian citizens are facing the death penalty abroad.
The House of Representatives will inaugurate PDI Perjuangan lawmaker Utut Adianto as its new deputy speaker this afternoon.
Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Hidayat has reiterated the country's current president Joko …
The Plan implements the Joint Declaration on Maritime Cooperation signed in February 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is an independent agency.
South Kalimantan clerics have recommended President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to pick a running mate who has strong Islamic b…
Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to visit the…
Gerindra Party will support its chairman Prabowo subianto to run in the 2019 presidential race.
Authorities are studying various measures to address severe traffic jams at the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road.
Southeast Sulawesi Fish Quarantine Agency and Quality Control (BKIPM) has planned to set up a forum to increase the province's…