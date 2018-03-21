Police Launch Mantap Praja Operation ahead of Local Elections

Jakarta: The National Police will launch the Mantap Praja operation to secure the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.



The law enforcement agency will take various measures to map conflict-prone regions. It will hold series of raids to seize illegal weapons.

"We will inform the public at first. We will not start the operation abruptly," said the National Police spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto at the National police head office on Wednesday afternoon.The government agency will coordinate with related shareholders to prevent political tensions. It will deploy personnel to guard worship places."We will study socio-cultural situations in the respective regions. National Police chief has delivered special instructions for regional police offices," he added.(WAH)