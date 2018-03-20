188 Indonesian Facing Death Penalty Abroad: Foreign Ministry

Jakarta: The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign affairs has stated 188 Indonesian citizens are facing the death penalty abroad.



583 Indonesians were sentenced to death in 2011-2018. 392 of them have been saved from execution during the period.

"We have carried out various measures to protect our citizens," said the ministry's director of citizen protection Lalu Muhammad Iqbal at his office on Tuesday afternoon.148 Indonesians are facing the death penalty in Malaysia. 20 Indonesians are facing the death penalty in Saudi Arabia."There are 11 in China, four in UAE, two in Singapore, two in Laos and one in Bahrain," he added.An Indonesian man named Muhammad Zaini Misrin was beheaded by Saudi Arabia last week. The Indonesian government was not given any information before the beheading.(WAH)