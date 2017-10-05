En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

PDIP Urges Political Parties to Support Perppu on Mass Organizations

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    05 Oktober 2017 17:00 WIB
law enforcement
En National (En)
PDIP Urges Political Parties to Support Perppu on Mass Organizations
Illustration (Photo: MTVN/Suci)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: PDIP has urged other political parties to support the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) No.2 of 2017 on Mass Organizations.

"The nature is surely political. The discussion is still on going," said PDIP politician Alex Indra Lukman at the Parliament Building Complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

Baca juga
The House of Representatives will discuss the Perppu in the near future. The legsilative body will decide whether to pass the perppu into law.

The Perppu is endorsed by PDIP, PKB, Golkar Party, Nasdem Party, Hanura Party and PPP. It is opposed by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS and PAN.

The Perppu The Perppu amends the existing law regulating mass organizations. It enables the government to ban  mass organizations.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0433 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv