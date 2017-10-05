PDIP Urges Political Parties to Support Perppu on Mass Organizations

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: PDIP has urged other political parties to support the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) No.2 of 2017 on Mass Organizations.



"The nature is surely political. The discussion is still on going," said PDIP politician Alex Indra Lukman at the Parliament Building Complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

The House of Representatives will discuss the Perppu in the near future. The legsilative body will decide whether to pass the perppu into law.The Perppu is endorsed by PDIP, PKB, Golkar Party, Nasdem Party, Hanura Party and PPP. It is opposed by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS and PAN.The Perppu The Perppu amends the existing law regulating mass organizations. It enables the government to ban mass organizations.(WAH)