PDIP Urges Political Parties to Support Perppu on Mass Organizations

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: PDIP has urged other political parties to support the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) No.2 of 2017 on Mass Organizations.
"The nature is surely political. The discussion is still on going," said PDIP politician Alex Indra Lukman at the Parliament Building Complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta on Thursday, October 5, 2017.
Law enforcement agencies should tackle fake news syndicates that spread provocative contents, presidential spokesperson Johan Budi…
The National Police has named PT Indo Beras Unggul (IBU) president director TW as a suspect in the bogus premium-quality rice case…
The Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Idham Azis met with the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin i…
The Indonesian National Police chief General Tito Karnavian received the Australian Federal Police delegation in Manado on Friday.
The House of Representatives will study the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/2017 on Mass Organizations, the…
Protesters started the 287 rally against the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/2017 on Mass Organizations aft…
The National Police has approved the 287 Rally against the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) on Mass Organizations.
The Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Idham Azis was inauggurated by the National Police chief General Tito Karnavian a…
The National Police chief General Tito Karnavian carried out a shake-up this month.
The government will disband any anti-Pancasila mass organization, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on Wednesday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's approval rating has reached 68 percent less than two years from the next presidenti…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 72nd anniversary of the Indonesia National Armed Forces (TNI) at Indah Kiat …
Social Affairs Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa will immediately resigned from the government when she has officially become the …
The Cilegon administration has reported that President Joko "Jokowi" widodo will visit the city on Thursday, October 5, …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has condemned a mass shooting at a music concert in Las Vegas late Sunday night, which ki…
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo has urged related agencies to assist all residents who are affected by Mount Agung and Mo…
Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed the country's ASEAN Para Games contingent at the Presidentia…
PT Bandara Internasional Jawa Barat (BIJB) is confident that the Kertajati International Airport project can be completed next yea…
Thousands of people protested against communism threat and the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) No.2 of 2017 on Mass …
Two chinese giant pandas arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten on Thursday, September 28, 2017.