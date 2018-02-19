En
Burger
Supreme Court Confirms Judicial Review on Ahok's Blasphemy Case

Dheri Agriesta    •    19 Februari 2018 15:45 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaj Purnama (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Supreme Court has confirmed that former Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama recently filed a judicial review in regard to his blasphemy case.

"The first trial will be held on February 26. The second trial will be held the next week," said the Supreme Court spokesperson Abdullah in a written statement on Monday morning.

The controversial politician was sentenced two-years in prison for committing blasphmey on May 9. The prosecutors only demanded one year in prison with two years of probation during the trial.

The popular media figure withdrew his appeal against his two-year jail term on May 23. The prosecutors withdrew their appeal against the verdict few days later.

The blasphemy case triggered massive protests from conservative Muslim groups. It coincided with the gubernatorial election in Indonesia's capital.


(WAH)

