Jokowi Reshuffles Cabinet, Replaces Social Minister

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has finally announced a much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle after months of speculation.



The inauguration ceremony was held at the State Palace in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

Former Golkar Party secretary general Idrus Marham was appointed as social affairs minister to replace Khofifah Indar Parawansa who will run in the East Java gubernatorial election.Former National Armed Forces (TNI) commander General (Ret) Moeldoko was appointed presidential chief of staff to replace Teten Masduki who will hold a newly-created government role."President wants to keep Pak Teten closer. He wants to give him a special task," State Secretary Minister Pratikno said.In addition, Air Marshall Yuyu sutisna was appointed as the new Air Force chief of staff. Meanwhile, former Indonesian Soccer Association chairman General (Ret.) Agum Gumelar was appointed as the new Presidential Advisory Council member.(WAH)