Online Motorcycle Taxi Drivers to Hold Rally in Central Jakarta

Jakarta: Around a thousand online motorcycle taxi riders will rally in front of the Presidential Palace Complex on Tuesday, March 27, 2017



"The demonstration will be organized by the Roda Dua Indo group. It has been discussed with police," Jakarta Metro Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono told Medcom.id this morning.

The association will protest against tarrif schemes issued by online motorcycle taxi companies. It will ask government officials to regulate online motorcycle taxi fares.The law government agency will deploy securty personnel to guard nearby public spaces. It will monitor traffic flows to anticipate traffic congestions."The Demonstration will be started at noon. It should be ended before 06:00 PM," he added.(WAH)