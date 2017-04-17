Interfaith Leaders Urge Peaceful Jakarta Election

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Interfaith leaders have issued a peace declaration ahead of the Jakarta runoff election.
"Peace for the country. Peace for the nation," they said in Jakarta on Monday.
Surabaya Mayor Tri Rismaharini has denied that she will run for East Java governor in 2018.
Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil has confirmed that he will run in the West Java gubernatorial election.
Democratic Party claimed that their members found many irregularities during the Jakarta gubernatorial election.
Basuki Tjahaja Purnama-Djarot Saiful Hidayat thanked their volunteers after several quick counts showed that Ahok-Djarot will pass…
Several surveys have showed that Basuki Tjahaja Purnama-Djarot Saiful Hidayat and Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno will compete in the …
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has urged all stakeholders to avoid political tensions during the simultaneous region…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has praised the Jakarta gubernatorial election as peaceful.
President Joko Widodo has cast his vote in the Jakarta gubernatorial election.
Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Vice Governor Djarot Saiful Hidayat will monitor the Jakarta gubernatorial e…
Law enforcement officers will guard all polling stations during the Jakarta gubernatorial election.
Tak sedikit orang berupaya agar senantiasa tampak awet muda. Salah satu cara yang umum dilakukan ial…
Seseorang dikatakan mulai menua ketika memasuki usia 30-an. Pada usia tersebut, kondisi fisik mengal…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Indonesian Preachers Coordination Agency (Bakomubin) chairman Dedy Ismatulla…
Authorities have prohibited mass mobilization during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
President Joko Widodo visited Buntet Islamic Boarding School in Cirebon, West Java on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Acting Jakarta Governor Sumarsono believes the ongoing river normalization project can eliminate the city's flooding problem.
President Joko Widodo visited Cirebon, West Java on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Authorities have prepared officers to secure polling stations during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
A recent survey showed a tight competition only few weeks before the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
Lawmakers have criticized the travel ban against the Speaker of Parliament Setya Novanto.
President Joko Widodo visited Bandung, West Java on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Police are still investigating the acid attack against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator Novel Baswe…