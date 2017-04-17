Interfaith Leaders Urge Peaceful Jakarta Election

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Interfaith leaders have issued a peace declaration ahead of the Jakarta runoff election.



"Peace for the country. Peace for the nation," they said in Jakarta on Monday.

The peace declaration was signed by Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Said Aqil Siradj, Indonesian Episcopal Conference (KWI) chairman Ignatius Suharyo, Indonesian Church Association (PGI) chairman Henriette Hutabarat Lebang.The peace declaration was also signed by the Indonesian Buddhist Council (Walubi) chairman Suhadi Sendjaja, the Indonesian Hindu Association (PHDI) chairman Wisnu Bawa Tenaya and the Indonesian Confucian Supreme Council (Matakin) Uung Sendana.The Jakarta runoff election will be held on Wednesday. It will be competed by Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Anies Rasyid Baswedan.The polling stations will be opened from 07.00-13.00 West Indonesia Time. They will be secured by more than 60 thousand personnel.(WAH)