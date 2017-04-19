En
Jokowi Urges Peaceful Jakarta Runoff Election

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    19 April 2017 12:58 WIB
regional election
En National (En)
Jokowi Urges Peaceful Jakarta Runoff Election
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MTVN/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo believes the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff will run peacefully.

"Political differences should not affect unity," Jokowi said on Wednesday.

The election is competed between incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama and former education minister Anies Rasyid Baswedan.

Around 13 thousand polling stations are prepared for the election. Around 7,2 million people are eligible to vote.

The polling stations will be closed at 01.00 PM local time . The unofficial quick counts will be released several hours later.


(WAH)

