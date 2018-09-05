En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Ma'ruf Amin to Meet with Muhammadiyah Leaders

Arga sumantri    •    05 September 2018 18:47 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Ma'ruf Amin to Meet with Muhammadiyah Leaders
NU supreme leader Ma'ruf Amin (Photo:MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin is scheduled to hold a meeting with a number of Muhammadiyah leaders.

"He wants to maintain ties with various groups," National Awakening Party (PKB) secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Baca juga
On August 9, Jokowi picked the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) supreme leader as his vice presidential candidate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.

Established in 1926, NU is the largest Muslim organization in Indonesia. In the meantime, Muhammadiyah is the second largest Muslim organization in the country.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0377 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv