Ma'ruf Amin to Meet with Muhammadiyah Leaders

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin is scheduled to hold a meeting with a number of Muhammadiyah leaders.



"He wants to maintain ties with various groups," National Awakening Party (PKB) secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

On August 9, Jokowi picked the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) supreme leader as his vice presidential candidate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.Established in 1926, NU is the largest Muslim organization in Indonesia. In the meantime, Muhammadiyah is the second largest Muslim organization in the country.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)