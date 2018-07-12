JK Inaugurates Surabaya Islamic Hospital Building

Surabaya: Vice President Jusuf Kalla inaugurated the Surabaya Islamic Hospital Building in Wonokromo, Surabaya, East Java on Thursday, July 12, 2018.



"It makes us very proud. The services adhere to the Islamic values. ," the senior politician said.

"They also follow the latest technological trends. Let me praise all of you," he added.It is operated by the Surabaya Islamic Hospital Foundation (Yarsis). It is linked to Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the largest Islamic organization in Indonesia.It will be used as the teaching hospital for the Surabaya Nahdlatul Ulama University students. It will also be developed into centers for hemodyalisis and women health treatments.Kalla was accompanied by Health Minister Nila F. Moeloek, Reserach, Technology and Higher Education Minister Muhammad Natsir and Yarsis chairman Mohammad Nuh.(WAH)