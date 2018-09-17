Johan Budi Quits Jokowi's Campaign Team

Jakarta: Presidential spokesperson Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo has resigned from incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign to be able to focus on his parliamentary campaign.
"That is my focus right now," the PDI Perjuangan lawmaker candidate told reporters on Monday.
