Johan Budi Quits Jokowi's Campaign Team

Jakarta: Presidential spokesperson Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo has resigned from incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign to be able to focus on his parliamentary campaign.



"That is my focus right now," the PDI Perjuangan lawmaker candidate told reporters on Monday.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13."There are still many people that can fill the position," PKB secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding said separately today.Johan earlier worked as a spokesperson for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). He started his career as a journalist in a number of national media.(WAH)