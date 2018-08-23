10 Water Bombing Helicopters Deployed to West Kalimantan

Jakarta: A joint team consisting of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), police, military and other related agencies have conducted various measures to eradicate hotspots in West Kalimantan province.



"BNPB have deployed ten helicopters to carry out water-bomb as well as patrol operations," said BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement on Thursday.

"BNPB and BPPT have used an Air Force Casa 212-200 plane to create an artificial rain," he added.In the past 24 hours, authorities detected 885 hotspots across West Kalimantan. As the result, the air quality deteroriated to unhealthy level."The peak of dry season will occur from August until September. The weather will remain dry," he added.(WAH)