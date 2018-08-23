10 Water Bombing Helicopters Deployed to West Kalimantan

Jakarta: A joint team consisting of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), police, military and other related agencies have conducted various measures to eradicate hotspots in West Kalimantan province.
"BNPB have deployed ten helicopters to carry out water-bomb as well as patrol operations," said BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement on Thursday.
The central government has prepared various measures to tackle hotspots that threaten West Kalimantan residents.
