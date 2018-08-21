Ministers Could Join Jokowi's Campaign Team: PPP

Jakarta: United Development Party (PPP) secretary general Asrul Sani has claimed active cabinet members could join incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.



"They are not obligated to step down from their position as long as they don't violate any regulations," said the PPP politician in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Several ministers recently were named as members of Jokowi's campaign team. Their names have been submitted to the General Elections Commission (KPU).On August 9, Jokowi picked the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric as his running mate. A day later, the pair failed their candidacy for president and vice president.Before declaring their candidacy, Jokowi and Ma'ruf have secured endorsements from six parliamentary parties namely PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKB and PPP. In addition to that, they also have received supports from three non-parliamentary parties namely Perindo Party, PSI and PKP Indonesia.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)