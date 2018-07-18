Indonesia to Appoint Honorary Consul for Micronesia

Jakarta: Indonesia is committed to improve its bilateral relationship with Micronesia. It is planning to appoint a honorary consul for the Oceanian country.



"We will improve bilateral relations between the two countries. We will appoint a honorary consul for the Federated States of Micronesia," said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

Besides that, the two governments are also planning to establish student exchange programs to increase people-to-people contacts. In addition, the Indonesian government wants to invite Micronesian companies to attend the upcoming Trade Expo Indonesia.Micronesian President Peter M Christian arrived at around 10:00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). He was accompanied by the cavalry unit of the Indonesian secret service.The bilateral meeting started with a state ceremony in front of the Bogor Palace. It was then continued with a phote session inside the palace.The two leaders then planted an ulin tree on the backyard of the Bogor Palace. They also had a veranda talk session in the palace area.(WAH)