Jokowi Confirms Meeting with PA 212

Jakarta: President Joko "Widodo" Widodo has admitted he recently met with 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA 212) leaders.



The meeting took place at the Bogor Palace on Sunday. It discussed about the current situation of the country.

Some of the invited clerics were Al-Khaththath, Sobri Lubis, Usamah Hisyam, Slamet Maarif and Yusuf Marta.

"Started with a Zuhr prayer. Continued with a lunch," said the PDI Perjuangan politician at Tanjung Priok Port on Wednesday morning.According to Jokowi, he wants to maintain relationship with all religious leaders. In addition, he also wants to strengthen unity between the government and its people."That is the main purpose of the meeting," the media-savvy politician added.(WAH)