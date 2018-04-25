En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Confirms Meeting with PA 212

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    25 April 2018 15:58 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Confirms Meeting with PA 212
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Antara/Ismar Patrizkri)

Jakarta: President Joko "Widodo" Widodo has admitted he recently met with 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA 212) leaders.

The meeting took place at the Bogor Palace on Sunday. It discussed about the current situation of the country. 

Baca juga
"Started with a Zuhr prayer. Continued with a lunch," said the PDI Perjuangan politician at Tanjung Priok Port on Wednesday morning.

According to Jokowi, he wants to maintain relationship with all religious leaders. In addition, he also wants to strengthen unity between the government and its people.

Some of the invited clerics were Al-Khaththath, Sobri Lubis, Usamah Hisyam, Slamet Maarif and Yusuf Marta. 

"That is the main purpose of the meeting," the media-savvy politician added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1273 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv