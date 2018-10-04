Lamongan Sends 34 Trucks of Aid to Central Sulawesi

Lamongan: The Lamongan Regency Administartion has sent 34 trucks of aid to help the victims of Friday's tsunami and earthquake on the island of Sulawesi.



"We have prepared 34 trucks. We have gathered various relief items," Lamongan regent Fadeli told Metro TV earlier this week.

"There are 15 tonnes of rice. There are also packages of sugar, biscuits, baby products and female hygiene products," he added.On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed more than 1,400 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the affected areas.Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo earlier encouraged regional leaders to support the post-disaster rescue and relief efforts. He said that local governments could donate small sum of their disaster mitigation funds."I have urged all local governments to provide relief funds. Their assistance can help the victims of the earthquake and tsunami," the PDI Perjuangan politican told reporters on Monday.(WAH)