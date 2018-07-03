At Least 12 Dead after Ferry Sinking in South Sulawesi

Jakarta: At least 12 people were killed after KM Lestari Maju ferry sank off the coast of Selayar Islands regency in South Sulawesi province on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.



"That is the initial data of the death toll," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugorho in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

Around 01:30 PM local, the boat capsized en route from Bira port, Bulukumba to Pamatata port, Selayar. It reportedly carried around 139 passengers and 48 vehicles.According to officials, the boat experienced a leax in the port side of the hull. It also reportedly ran into strong winds and high waves.The National SAR Agency (Basarnas) has deployed its officers to rescue the passengers. It also has coordinated with related agencies to identify the victims."The sinking location is around 200 meters from the coastline," Selayar Islands Regenct Basli Ali told Metro TV this afternoon.(WAH)