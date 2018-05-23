Jokowi Inaugurates New Navy Chief of Staff

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodoo has officially inaugurated Admiral Siwi sukma adji as the new Navy chief of staff.
The 1985 Navy Academy graduate was sworn in at the State Palace on Wednesay. He was promoted to three-star general ahead of the inauguration ceremony.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged law enforcement agencies to eradicate drug-related crimes.
Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Brunei's Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah at the Bogor Palace in Bogor…
Indonesia is interested to host the much-anticipated summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader K…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday traveled to Singapore to attend the 32nd ASEAN Summit.
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) has strengthened security measures ahead of Eid al Fitr holidays.
Police have carried out proactive measures to prevent traffic jams during Eid al Fitr Holidays.
The Communication and Information Ministry has detected public employees who spread pro-terrorism messages in their social media a…
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo strongly believes the legislative body will pass the new Terrorism Law nex…
Prosecutors on Friday demanded a death sentence for radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman over his alleged role in various terror attack…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has called for torelance, mutual respect and fraternity during the month of Ramadan. …
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has urged related government agencies to eradicate online hate speech.
The central government is committed to formulate a number of policies to monitor hundreds of ISIS returnees.
An officer was killed and two others were injured after a terror attack at the Riau Police head office on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.