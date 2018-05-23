Jokowi Inaugurates New Navy Chief of Staff

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodoo has officially inaugurated Admiral Siwi sukma adji as the new Navy chief of staff.



The 1985 Navy Academy graduate was sworn in at the State Palace on Wednesay. He was promoted to three-star general ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

"The previous leader has implemented many good programs. I will continue those programs," Siwi said.



Siwi replaced Admiral Ade Supandi who will enter retirement age next month.

The 56-year-old man recently served as head of TNI Academy. He earlier served as head of Western Fleet Command.The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.It was alo attended by National Armed Forces (TNI) commander Air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Army chief of staff General Mulyono, Air Force chief of staff Marshal Yuyu Sutisna and National Police chief General Tito Karnavian.(WAH)