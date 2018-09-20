Jakarta Police to Deploy 1000 Personnel to Guard KPU Head Office

Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police has prepared a thousand police officers to guard the announcement of presidential and vice presidential candidates.



"There are around a thousand personnel. They are from the Central Jakarta Police, Mobile Brigade Unit and Sabhara unit," Jakarta Metro Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono told reporters on Thursday.

"We hope that both groups of supporters can maintain public order during the ceremony," he added.According to reports, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. In the meantime, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto has received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) this afternoon. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)