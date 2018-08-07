Lombok Quake Death Toll Surpasses 100

Jakarta: The toll from Sunday's earthquake in the island of Lombok has climbed to 105 dead, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced Tuesday.



"The evacuation process is still on going," BNPB spokersperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters.

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake occured at 06.46 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.The powerful eathquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, the tremor was felt in Bali, Sumbawa and Java.Authorities are still evacuating local tourists and foreigners in Gili islands. In Lombok, rescuers are frantically searching for victims amongst ruins of damaged buildings.(WAH)