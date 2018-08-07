En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Lombok Quake Death Toll Surpasses 100

Fachri Audhia Hafiez    •    07 Agustus 2018 15:34 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Lombok Quake Death Toll Surpasses 100
It is the second strong earhquake in Lombok within a week (Photo: Antara/Ahmad Subaidi0

Jakarta: The toll from Sunday's earthquake in the island of Lombok has climbed to 105 dead, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced Tuesday.

"The evacuation process is still on going," BNPB spokersperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters.

Baca juga
The magnitude 7.0 earthquake occured at 06.46 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.

The powerful eathquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, the tremor was felt in Bali, Sumbawa and Java.

Authorities are still evacuating local tourists and foreigners in Gili islands. In Lombok, rescuers are frantically searching for victims amongst ruins of damaged buildings.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0381 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv