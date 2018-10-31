128 Lion Air Crash Victims are Babel Residents: Governor

Jakarta: The Bangka Belitung provincial administration is committed to help family members of passengers of the downed Lion Air flight JT610.



"We will allocate Rp50 million for each family. We will discuss about other assistance with the airlines," said Babel Governor Erzaldi Rosman at Kramat Jati National Police Hospital, Kramat Jati, East Jakarta on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

The flight crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.The aircraft departed from Soekarto-Hatta International Airport, Jakarta to Pangkalpinang, Babel at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.A total of 189 passengers and crew members were likely killed in the incident. 128 of them were Babel residents."We haven't been able to contact the family of Wahyu Susilo. We are still trying to bring his family to Jakarta," he said.(WAH)