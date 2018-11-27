En
Siti Yona Hukmana    •    27 November 2018 17:34 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
Police Allow 212 Reunion Rally
Jakarta Metro Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono (Photo:Medcom/Siti Yona Hukmana)

Jakarta: Jakarta Metro Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono said on Tuesday the law enforcement agency will allow the 212 reunion rally.

"We will protect freedom of speech. We will maintain public order," the official said.

The rally will be held at the National Monument Square on Sunday. The event will be organized by the 212 Alumni Brotherhood or PA 212.

Argo said the police have received the permit request regarding the rally. He added that related officials will prepare measures to prevent traffic congestion.

"Our personnel are experienced. They are well-trained," he added.


(WAH)

