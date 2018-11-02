Jokowi Appreciates Recovery of Lion Air's Black Box

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has thanked the joint search and rescue team who succeeded to retrieve one of the two black boxes of the downed Lion Air jet.



"859 people are working tirelessly all day," Jokowi told reporters on Friday.

"The team are using modern equipment to comb the sea floor," he added.The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP.(WAH)