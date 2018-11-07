PBB May Join Jokowi's Coalition: Ma'ruf

Jakarta: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin believes that the Crescent Star Party (PBB) could join President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition after the incumbent recruited PBB chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra to serve as his legal advisor.



"Yusril is PBB chairman. He is influential," the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have recruited Yusril. We have to wait and see," he added.The incumbent had collected endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. The former jakarta govenor had also picked influential businessman Erick Thohir as his campaign team leader.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day."Everybody acknowledges Pak Yusril Ihza Mahendra's professionalism. He is widely known for his professionalism," Jokowi told reporters on Tuesday.(WAH)