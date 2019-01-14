Jokowi-Maruf Ready to Undergo Al Quran Reciting Test

Jakarta: The National Campaign Team of the Indonesia Working Coalition (KTN-KIK) has claimed that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are ready to undergo an Al-Quran reciting test in Aceh.



The campaign team received the representatives of the Aceh Clerics Association (IDA) earlier today. They discussed about the proposed Al-Quran reciting test during the meeting.

"Bapak Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin are ready to go to Aceh," IDA head Tengku Marsyuddin Ishak told reporters after the meeting.The first debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Candidates will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day."This kind of test is not unusual in Aceh," TKN-KIK official Zuhairi Misrawi said.(WAH)