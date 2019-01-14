Jokowi-Maruf Ready to Undergo Al Quran Reciting Test

Jakarta: The National Campaign Team of the Indonesia Working Coalition (KTN-KIK) has claimed that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are ready to undergo an Al-Quran reciting test in Aceh.
The campaign team received the representatives of the Aceh Clerics Association (IDA) earlier today. They discussed about the proposed Al-Quran reciting test during the meeting.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin has encouraged the government and the House …
Interfaith groups commemorated the passing former President Abdurrahman "Gus Dur" Wahid at Teng Swie Bio Krian temple in…
United Development Party (PPP) chairman Muhammad Romahurmuzy reiterated on Sunday that the political party has resolved its leader…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'rum Amin has said that he is ready to attend his firs…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
The Jakarta Metro Police is planning to deploy around two thousand officers in order to guard the first presidential election deba…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed related agencies and ministries to improve disaster early warning systems …
Divers from the Navy Western Fleet Command (Koarmabar) have found the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Lion Air jet that crashe…
Deputy Chairman of the National Campaign Team of the Indonesia Working Coalition Moeldoko has said that incumbent President Joko &…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the officials of Ansor Youth Movement (GP Ansor) at the Merdeka Palace in Centra…
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) commemorated its 46th anniversary at Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), Kemayoran…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed National Police chief General Tito Karnavian to investigate bomb threats a…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has said that costs of rehabilitation and reconstruction due to the Sunda Strait tsunami may reach arou…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Wednesday probed former West Java Governor Ahmad "Aher" Heryawan as a wit…