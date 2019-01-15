Govt Committed to Issue 9 Million Land Certificates in 2019

Jakarta: The Land and Spatial Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil has said that his ministry is ready to issue at least nine million land certificates this year.



"All plots of land must be certified by 2025. There are around 126 million plots of land," Sofyan said at his office on Tuesday.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo earlier instructed the ministry to accelerate the land certificate distribution. He strongly believes that the program can provide legal certainty."Last year, the initial target was 7 million land certificates. By the end of the year, the realization was 9.3 million land certificates," President Jokowi told reporters last week.According to President Jokowi, the government has taken a number of measures to support the program. Since 2015, the government has hired as many land surveyors as possible.(WAH)