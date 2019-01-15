Govt Committed to Issue 9 Million Land Certificates in 2019

Jakarta: The Land and Spatial Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil has said that his ministry is ready to issue at least nine million land certificates this year.
"All plots of land must be certified by 2025. There are around 126 million plots of land," Sofyan said at his office on Tuesday.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affair Darmin Nasution has said that Indonesia may still post a trade deifict in the end of the…
Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo is optimistic that 2019's annual consumer prices index will stay at 3.5 p…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has revealed that the consumer price index increased by 0.5 percent month-to-month in the first week of Januar…
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has said that Indonesia's non-oil and gas exports could reach US$175.9 billion this year.
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) chairman Soerianto Tjahjono has said the agency may publish the final report into …
The National Campaign Team of the Indonesia Working Coalition (KTN-KIK) has claimed that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi&quo…
The Jakarta Metro Police is planning to deploy around two thousand officers in order to guard the first presidential election deba…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed related agencies and ministries to improve disaster early warning systems …
Divers from the Navy Western Fleet Command (Koarmabar) have found the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Lion Air jet that crashe…
Deputy Chairman of the National Campaign Team of the Indonesia Working Coalition Moeldoko has said that incumbent President Joko &…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the officials of Ansor Youth Movement (GP Ansor) at the Merdeka Palace in Centra…
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) commemorated its 46th anniversary at Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), Kemayoran…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed National Police chief General Tito Karnavian to investigate bomb threats a…