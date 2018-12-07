Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Semarang: Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has ensured that the Trans-Java toll road could be used by travelers during the year-end holidays.
"It will be opened before December 25. It will be ready for Christmas and New Year holidays," Budi said here on Friday.
PT Astra Honda Motor financial director Erix Sadikin has predicted the national motorcycle market could stay stagnant next year. Â…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has stated that a high-speed railway could be built alongside the Trans-Sumatra toll road…
The Jakarta provincial administration has ensured that the second phase of Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project will not be po…
PT Jasa Marga Pandaan Malang (JPM) is optimistic that the Pandaan-Malang toll road could be fully operational by early 2019. Â …
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
Authorities have evacuated the bodies of 16 construction workers who were killed by an armed criminal group in the Papuan region o…
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal has reiterated that the law enforcement agency will take firm action…
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has established a team to fight hoaxes that could disturb public order and security.
Â
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has confirmed that the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential election will still use m…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the centenary anniversary of Mualimin Mualimat Muhammadiyah Islamic boarding sch…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated that the government will continue the Trans-Papua highway project despite …
The National Police has confirmed that at least 20 people were killed after a shooting incident targeting a bridge construction pr…
House of Reprsentatives Bambang Soesatyo has encouraged the government to take firm action against an armed group that reportedly …
Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu has claimed that the Free Papua Movement (OPM) was behind the shooting incident in Nduga regenc…