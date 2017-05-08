Jokowi Visits North Maluku, Inaugurates 3 Ports

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Central Halmahera, North Maluku on Monday, May 8, 2017.



Jokowi flew from Syamsudin Noor Airport in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan at 08.30 Central Indonesia Time.

Jokowi was accompanied by Agrarian and Spatial Minister Sofyan Djalil, Education and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy, Health Minister Nila Moeloek and Social Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa.The former Jakarta governor will inaugurate Wayabuka, Bicoli and Tapaleo ports.The PDIP politician will also promote Smart Indonesia Card, Health Indonesia Card, Family Hope Program and Food Supplement Program.(WAH)