En
Burger

Most Popular

Macron Marches to French Presidency

Macron Marches to French Presidency

With Macron Win Secured, France and Germany Look to EU Future

With Macron Win Secured, France and Germany Look to EU Future

Jokowi Visits North Maluku, Inaugurates 3 Ports

Jokowi Visits North Maluku, Inaugurates 3 Ports

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Visits North Maluku, Inaugurates 3 Ports

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    08 Mei 2017 11:51 WIB
president joko widodo
En National (En)
Jokowi Visits North Maluku, Inaugurates 3 Ports
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Ant)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Central Halmahera, North Maluku on Monday, May 8, 2017.

Jokowi flew from Syamsudin Noor Airport in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan at 08.30 Central Indonesia Time.

Baca juga
Jokowi was accompanied by Agrarian and Spatial Minister Sofyan Djalil, Education and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy, Health Minister Nila Moeloek and Social Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa.

The former Jakarta governor will inaugurate Wayabuka, Bicoli and Tapaleo ports.

The PDIP politician will also promote Smart Indonesia Card, Health Indonesia Card, Family Hope Program and Food Supplement Program.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0428 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv