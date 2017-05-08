Jokowi Visits North Maluku, Inaugurates 3 Ports

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Central Halmahera, North Maluku on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Jokowi flew from Syamsudin Noor Airport in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan at 08.30 Central Indonesia Time.
President Joko Widodo has praised Islamic leaders who improve social conditions in their respective regions.
French President Francois Hollande was received by President Joko Widodo at Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, March 29, 2017…
President Joko Widodo received Batak Christian Protestant Church (HKBP) leaders at Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Monday.
President Joko Widodo opened the 16th Indonesian Young Enterpreneurs Association (HIPMI) National Working Meeting in Jakarta on Mo…
President Joko Widodo inaugurated Aruk Cross-Border Post in Sambas, West Kalimantan on Friday, March 17, 2017.
President Joko Widodo visited Kapuas Hulu, West Kalimantan on Thursday, March 16, 2017.
President Joko Widodo received former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono at the Freedom Palace on Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo received South African Jacob Zuma at the Freedom Palace in the Indonesian capital on Wednesday, M…
President Joko Widodo will hold bilateral meetings with South African President Jacob Zuma and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Si…
President Joko Widodo opened the Muhammadiyah conference in Ambon, Maluku on Friday, Februrary 24, 2017.
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
The National Movement of Defenders of Indonesian Ulema Council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) members met with the Supreme Court (MA) off…
Around 200 inmates escaped from Sialang Bungkuk Prison in Pekanbaru, Riau on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The outgoing Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has claimed that he will not take any public position.
The National Movement of defenders of Indonesian Ulema council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) has promised that the May 5 rally will run …
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged the National Movement of the defenders of the Indonesian Ulema Council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI…
Literacy activists were invited to the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday summoned former minister Rizal Ramli as a witness in Bank Indonesia Liquidit…
Most political parties have rejected the presidential threshold for the 2019 presidential election.
The Jakarta Metro Police is ready for the May Day rally in the capital.
The House of Representatives has approved the inquiry right against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).