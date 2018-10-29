Lion Air JT610 Has Crashed: Basarnas

Jakarta: The Lion Air JT610 traveling from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang has crashed into the sea, the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) said Monday.



According to Basarnas, a tugboat has seen the downed plane in Karawang, West Java. Basarnas has deployed rescuers to the location.

"It has been confirmed. The plane has crashed," Basarnas spokesman M Yusuf Latif told Medcom.id.According to authorities, the passenger plane lost contact 13 minutes after take off. It took off from Jakarta at 06:20 AM."It lost contact after taking off. It dissapeared from the radar," Airnav spokesperson Yohannes Sirait told Metro TV."We cannot see its position. We cannot contact the plane," he added.(WAH)