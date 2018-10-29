En
Burger

Most Popular

Lion Air JT610 Has Crashed: Basarnas

Lion Air JT610 Has Crashed: Basarnas

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Lion Air JT610 Has Crashed: Basarnas

Githa Farahdina    •    29 Oktober 2018 10:06 WIB
transportation (en)
En National (En)
Lion Air JT610 Has Crashed: Basarnas
Illustration (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Lion Air JT610 traveling from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang has crashed into the sea, the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) said Monday.

According to Basarnas, a tugboat has seen the downed plane in Karawang, West Java. Basarnas has deployed rescuers to the location.

Baca juga
"It has been confirmed. The plane has crashed," Basarnas spokesman M Yusuf Latif told Medcom.id.

According to authorities, the passenger plane lost contact 13 minutes after take off. It took off from Jakarta at 06:20 AM. 

"It lost contact after taking off. It dissapeared from the radar," Airnav spokesperson Yohannes Sirait told Metro TV.

"We cannot see its position. We cannot contact the plane," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0415 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv