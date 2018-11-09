Jokowi Inaugurates Two Toll Roads in Central Java

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the section III and IV of Pejagan-Pemalang toll road as well as some segment of Pemalang-Batang toll road at Adiwerna Toll Gate, Slawi, Central Java on Friday, November 8, 2018.



"This toll road would improve connectivities between regions. It would also improve connectivities between islands," he said.

"Ports, roads and airports are getting more integrated. Regions and islands are getting more connected," he added.On the same day, the former Solo mayor attended a land certificiate distribution ceremony in Tegal regency. he issued as many as three thousand certificates to Tegal residents.The PDI Perjuangan politician was accompanied by Land and Spatial Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Presidential Special Staff Teten Masudki. He was received by Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin, Tegal Regent Umi Azizah and other local officials."We will prepare 60 thousand land certificates for Tegal residents next year," he said.(WAH)