I was Offered to Join Prabowo's Campaign Team: Yusril

   •    08 November 2018 14:58 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
I was Offered to Join Prabowo's Campaign Team: Yusril
PBB chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra (Photo:MI Susanto)

Jakarta: Crescent Star Party chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra was offered to join Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno's campaign team before he was appointed as Joko "Jokowi" Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin's legal advisor.

"I was offered to join their campaign team but I was not offered to serve as their legal advisor," Yusril told Metro Pagi Primetime on Thursday.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

"Prabowo-Sandi never offered the position. It was different with Jokowi-Ma'ruf," Yusril said.

"I the accepted the offer. That is my stance," he added.

The incumbent has gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. The former jakarta govenor has also picked influential businessman Erick Thohir as his campaign team leader.

"Everybody acknowledges Pak Yusril Ihza Mahendra's professionalism. He is widely known for his professionalism," Jokowi told reporters on Tuesday.


(WAH)

