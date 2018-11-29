En
Candra Yuri Nuralam    •    29 November 2018 17:59 WIB
MA Suspends 2 South Jakarta Court Judges
Supreme Court spokesperson Suhadi (Photo:MI/Immanuel Antonius)

Jakarta: Supreme Court (MA) on Thursday suspended two South Jakarta District Court judges who were recently caught by Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators.

Iswahyu Widodo and Irwan were nabbed during a sting operation on Tuesday. They were named as bribery suspects a day later.

"MA has decided to suspend the two South Jakarta District Court Judges," MA spokesperson Suhadi said.

"MA will be strict against corrupt officials," the MA official added.

The two judges allegedly received SGD47,000 from a businessman named Martin P Silitonga and his lawyer. They received the bribe money through an East Jakarta District Court clerk named Muhammad Ramadhan.


