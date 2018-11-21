KPK Questions Bekasi Deputy Regent

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned Bekasi deputy regent Eka Supria Atmaja as a witness in an alleged bribery case related to the permit for Meikarta real estate project.



In mid-October, KPK invesigators arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin, Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and other seven people in a sting operation in Bekasi and Surabaya. Not long afterwards, the invesigators named the nine people as suspects in a bribery case.

According to reports, Billy and three of his subordinates promised Rp13 billion to Neneng and four local officials. In retun, the Bekasi regency administration issued the permit for Meikarta real-estate project."He was summoned as a witness for suspect BS (Billy Sindoro)," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reportersThe other four Bekasi regency administration officials are Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi.Sindoro's subordinates are Taryadi, Fitra Djaja Purnama and Henry Jasmen.(WAH)