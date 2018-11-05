En
Downed Lion Air Jet's ELT Found

Dian Ihsan Siregar    •    05 November 2018 16:57 WIB
transportation (en)
En National (En)
Downed Lion Air Jet's ELT Found
Illustration (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: The joint search and rescue team have found the emergency locator transmitter (ELT) of a Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea last week.

"It was found not far from the location of the flight data recorder," Navy official named Bambang Trijanto told Reporters on Monday.

Divers retrieved the ELT from the sea floor yesterday. Authorities then brought the device to Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) 2, Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta earlier today.

The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed near Tanjung Pakis, Karawang, West Java on October 29. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.

The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.

The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. 


(WAH)

