Jokowi Attends Metro TV's 18th Anniversary Event

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 18th Anniversary of Metro TV at the Metro TV headquarters, Kedoya, West Jakarta on Monday, November 26, 2018.



Jokowi delivered a speech at 07:05 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). His speech was titled 'Wajah Indonesia 2019' which explained Indonesia's outlook in 2019.

Besides Jokowi, the event was also attended by various cabinet members including Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita and Tourism Minister Arief Yahya.Besides that, there were also Villages and Disadvantaged Regions Minister Eko Putro Sandjojo, Marine Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti, Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi, Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Anak Agung Gede Ngurah Puspayoga as well as other high-ranking officials.Celebrating its 18th anniversary, Metro TV is presenting a special program called '18 Jam Nonstop: Melangkah Bersama untuk Indonesia'. The event is being held in various places with a number of speakers.There are also programs such as creativepreneur, sosiopreneur, journalist on duty, and others.(WAH)