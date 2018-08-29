Ma'ruf Amin Decides to Become Non-Active as MUI Chairman

Jakarta: Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Ma'ruf Amin is formally non-active after the influential cleric was picked as incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate.
"He will step away from his duties. He will be temporarily replaced by his two deputies," MUI Advisory Council deputy head KH Didin Hafidhuddin told reporters on Wednesday.
