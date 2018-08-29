Ma'ruf Amin Decides to Become Non-Active as MUI Chairman

Jakarta: Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Ma'ruf Amin is formally non-active after the influential cleric was picked as incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate.



"He will step away from his duties. He will be temporarily replaced by his two deputies," MUI Advisory Council deputy head KH Didin Hafidhuddin told reporters on Wednesday.

"If he is elected as vice president, he should resign from his position," the MUI official added.On August 9, Jokowi picked the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) leader as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)