Jokowi Receives KPU Members at Palace

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioners at the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.



"The comission earlier requested an audience with the president," said presidential spokesperson Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo.

"They want to talk about the recent simultaneous regional elections as well as upcoming legislative and presidential elections," the former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) spokesperson added.Indonesia held simultaneous regional elections on June 27. KPU supervised local elections in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.The country will hold simultaneous presidential and legislative elections on April 17. The commission will open the registration of candidates in early August.During the meeting, Jokowi was accompanied by State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto, Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly and Home Minister Tjahjo Kumolo.(WAH)