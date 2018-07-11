En
KPU Requests Additional Funds to Organize 2019 Elections

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    11 Juli 2018 20:22 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Presidential spokesperson Johan Budi (Photo:Medcom/Desi Angriani)

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) has requested additional funds ahead of the 2019 simultaneous legislative and presidential elections.

KPU commissioners visited the Presidential Palace this afternoon. They discussed the upcoming simultanelous legislative and presidential elections during the meeting.

"KPU mentioned several things to president. They requested additional funds in the future," said presidential spokersperson in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The simultaneous legislative and presidential elections will take place in April 2019. It will become the first such event in the country's history. 

"We have limited resources. On the other hand, we need to develop the required infrastructures," KPU chairman Arief Budiman told reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo was accompanied by State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto, Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly and Home Minister Tjahjo Kumolo.



(WAH)

