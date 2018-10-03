Refugees in Central Sulawesi Thankful for Food Aid from Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo distributed food packages during his visit at an evacuation camp in Loli Pesua village in Banawa, Donggala, Central Sulawesi on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.



"We are very grateful for the aid from Pak Jokowi. There are rice, tea, biscuit, sugar and cooking oil," a refugee named Rusmin told Metro TV after the visit.

"We waited for a long time. We finally met with Pak Jokowi," Rusmin added.On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed at least 1,407 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the affected regions."The refugees still need medical care. Some of us currently have breathing problems," Rusmin said.For the record, this is Jokowi’s second visit to the province. Through the visit, the government wants to show its commitment and rapid movement in the post-quake-and-tsunami relief efforts. (Taris Hirziman)(WAH)