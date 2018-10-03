Refugees in Central Sulawesi Thankful for Food Aid from Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo distributed food packages during his visit at an evacuation camp in Loli Pesua village in Banawa, Donggala, Central Sulawesi on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
"We are very grateful for the aid from Pak Jokowi. There are rice, tea, biscuit, sugar and cooking oil," a refugee named Rusmin told Metro TV after the visit.
The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Indonesian government will accept foreign aid following the deadly earthquake and subs…
The confirmed death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi has risen to 844, the National Disaster Mitigati…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has authorized related agencies to accept foreign aid following Friday's earthquake a…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the Central Sulawesi provincial administration to help the victims of toda…
30 peoples believed are still inside the hotel
He hopes that the fuel can be supplied today.
Survivors and rescue teams still searching for victims.
This follows the Prime Minister’s announcement of an initial $500,000 to the Indonesian Red Cross for food and essential rel…
The United Nations said that almost 200,000 people are in need of urgent help, among them thousands of children.
Wings Air, a subsidiary of Lion Air Group, will resume its flights from Gorontalo to the Central Sulawesi city of Palu on Tuesday …
The bodies of dozens of students have been pulled from their landslide-swamped church in Sulawesi.
Deputy Foreign Minister A.M. Fachir on Monday gathered diplomats of foreign countries that have offered aid following the deadly e…
Home Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instrcuted local governments to support on-going relief efforts following the deadly earthquake an…