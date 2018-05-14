Jokowi Urges House to Pass New Terrorism Law

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has stongly urged the House of Representatives to immediately pass the new Terrorism Law.



"If lawmakers don't pass the law by June, I will issue a government regulation in lieu of law as soon as possible," said the PDI Perjuangan politician in Jakarta on Monday.

"We should fight terrorism threats. We should eradicate all terror cells," he addd.On Sunday, suicide bombings hit three separate churces in Surabaya city. The bombings killed at least 14 people and injured around 40 others.The bombings were carried out by a family of six. The perpetrators were linked to local extremist netwok Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).This morning, another attack hit a police station in the country's second largest city. The attack injured six civilians and four police officers.(WAH)