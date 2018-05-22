SHIA to Streghten Security Measures during Eid al Fitr Holidays

Jakarta: Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) has strengthened security measures ahead of Eid al Fitr holidays.



"We will thoroughly check every visitor and their luggage," SHIA's executive general manager M Suriawan Wakan at the airport's Terminal 3 on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

"We will also monitor all entry gates and other important areas," he added.On May 13, a family carried out coordinated suicide bombing attacks at three separate churches in Surabaya. The attacks killed at least 18 people and injured more than 40 others.A day later, another family carried out similar suicide bombing attacks at a police station in Surabya. The attacks killed four perpretators and injured ten civilians and police officers.On Wednesday, a number of men carried out a sword attack at a police station in Pekanbaru. The incident killed one police officer and injured few others.ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in the two cities.(WAH)