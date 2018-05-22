En
Farhan Dwitama    •    22 Mei 2018 16:01 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
SHIA to Streghten Security Measures during Eid al Fitr Holidays
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Photo: Ant/M Iqbal)

Jakarta: Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) has strengthened security measures ahead of Eid al Fitr holidays.

"We will thoroughly check every visitor and their luggage," SHIA's executive general manager M Suriawan Wakan at the airport's Terminal 3 on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

"We will also monitor all entry gates and other important areas," he added.

On May 13, a family carried out coordinated suicide bombing attacks at three separate churches in Surabaya. The attacks killed at least 18 people and injured more than 40 others.

A day later, another family carried out similar suicide bombing attacks at a police station in Surabya. The attacks killed four perpretators and injured ten civilians and police officers.

On Wednesday, a number of men carried out a sword attack at a police station in Pekanbaru. The incident killed one police officer and injured few others.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in the two cities.


(WAH)

