Police Investigating Molotov Cocktail Attack at PKS Politician's House

Ilham wibowo    •    19 Juli 2018 17:05 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
PKS politician Mardani Ali Sera (Photo:MI/Bary Fathahilah)

Jakarta: Police are still hunting unknown perpetrators who threw two molotov cocktails at the house of PKS politician Mardani Ali Sera.

"Police are committed to find the persons who threw the molotov cocktails soon," said the National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal in Jakarta on Thursday.

According to him, police are still investigating the case. they are still gathering evidence at the crime scene.

The incident reportedly occured at around 03:30 AM early morning. The molotov cocktails didn't cause big fire at the house.

"Thank God, nothing was burned. There was only small damage in the frontyard. The fire didn't burn the gasoline. Thank god, authorities immediately came to our place. Thank you," said Mardani on his twitter account today.


(WAH)

