1200 Police Investigators Prepared to Monitor Upcoming Elections

Jakarta: The National Police is preparing as many as 1,200 investigators to monitor the upcoming simultaneous general and presidential elections.



"We will hold three batches of trainings. We will select 1,200 investigators," National Police's Criminal Investigation Unit head Inspector General Arief Sulistyanto told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the National Police officials, the selected investigators should be able to identify a wide range of election violations. In order to do that, these investigators have to maintain close relations with the General Elections Commission (KPU) and the Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu).Indonesia will hold its first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect their president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by KPU on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.(WAH)