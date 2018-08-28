1200 Police Investigators Prepared to Monitor Upcoming Elections

Jakarta: The National Police is preparing as many as 1,200 investigators to monitor the upcoming simultaneous general and presidential elections.
"We will hold three batches of trainings. We will select 1,200 investigators," National Police's Criminal Investigation Unit head Inspector General Arief Sulistyanto told reporters on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Metro Police has temporarily stopped odd-even license plate policy in Jakarta city center during Eid al-Fitr holidays.…
The National Police has recorded as many as 481 traffic accidents since the beginning of Eid al-Fitr holidays.…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has launched the 2018 Ketupat Operation to guard the Eid al-Fitr mass exodus.
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) has strengthened security measures ahead of Eid al Fitr holidays.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
West Java Vice Governor Deddy Mizwar has hinted that he may soon join incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's cam…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team on Tuesday appointed businessman Jusuf Hamka as its new tre…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday summoned former House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto's son Rh…
Sandiaga Uno has officially stepped down from his position as Jakarta vice governor after reading his resignation letter in …
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) is optimistic that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Lombok can be fully com…
Indonesian pencak silat athletes today grabbed eight gold medals after winning all events on day nine of the 18th Asian Games.
West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Governor Tuan Guru Bajang Muhammad Zainul Majdi (TGB) on Monday said many North Lombok residents have res…
Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno is scheduled to read his resignation letter in front of Jakarta Legislative Council members in …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo paid a visit to former President BJ Habibie at Gatot Soebroto Central Army Hospital in Ce…