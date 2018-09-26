En
Gus Dur's Family Declare Their Support for Jokowi-Ma'ruf

Kautsar Widya Prabowo    •    26 September 2018 16:37 WIB
political issues (en)
National (En)
Gus Dur's Family Declare Their Support for Jokowi-Ma'ruf
Yenny Wahid (Photo:MI)

Jakarta: The family of former President Abdurrahman Wahid on Wednesday officially announced their support for presidential candidate pair Joko "Jokowi" Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin.

"We have decided to support presidential candidate pair number 01," Yenny Wahid said.

Colloquially known as Gus Dur, Wahid served as the fourth president from 1999 to 2001. He passed away at the age of 69 in December 2009.

A grandson of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) founder, he was an influential cleric and politician in Indonesia. he was also one of the leading figures during Reformation era.

"We want to have a leader who can realize social justice," Gud Dur's second daughter added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.


(WAH)

